Skegness caravan site to expand into former golf course

There’s opposition to caravan sites expanding though
The Elms Leisure Park hopes to expand onto the former Addlethorpe Golf Club site. | Image: Google Streetview

Plans to convert part of a former golf course near Skegness to a caravan and fishing site are set to be approved next week, despite concerns from ward and parish councillors.

East Lindsey District Council will examine on Thursday the application from Elms Leisure Park owner Darren Cragg to expand his existing business onto the former Addlethorpe Golf Course on Orby Road.

If approved, the development will include a new access path, including a bridge, for 56 static holiday caravans alongside five fishing ponds, a new nature trail, woodland and wildflower areas.

The application has been called in by Councillor Colin Davie and has received strong objections from the parish council.

A report before councillors said: “Addlethorpe Parish Council object to this application along with the other application for a caravan site on the golf course due to the cumulative impact these will have on the village.”

They said the development would be “overbearing” and “unsustainable” and that the village already faces applications totalling nearly 600 caravans. They add the population is already outnumbered 7 to 1 and say health services are “saturated”.

There is further concern around road and traffic infrastructure.

“[We are] also concerned that Addlethorpe village is losing its character as it becomes swamped by caravans, and so residents are starting to move away from the village, so increasing the unsustainability of these applications,” said the report.

However, the application has only received one letter of objection from an East Lindsey resident.

An image showing the proposed layout the Elms owners would like approved.

Officers said while the concerns were noted: “the proposals comply with local and national planning policies and would not result in any undue or significant adverse effects on the area or its character.”

They are recommending members approve the proposals.

A design and access statement submitted to the authority said the new build would enable the company to compete “in a fierce market”.

“These proposals provide a clear benefit in economic terms and will boost the level of tourism in this area,” they said.

“Visitors to the site will utilise local facilities within the village and along the coast in general and will therefore contribute to the local economy both through direct and indirect spending.”

Read the agenda in full here.

The council was forced to erect scaffolding to keep the house stable | Photo: Brown & Co
By Local Democracy Reporter

A collapsing cottage which racked up a huge bill for a Lincolnshire council has been sold at auction.

Toll House Cottage is in such poor state that South Kesteven District Council have been forced to spend thousands on scaffolding.

The ruined Folkingham building near Sleaford sold on Wednesday for £50,000 to an unknown buyer.

An online auction by Brown & Co saw an unexpected amount of interest in the property, which is considered in need of demolition.

Consultant Ian Walter described it as a “Grade II listed building with far-reaching views, built in the late 18th century and in need of complete restoration.”

He added: “It is rare to sell a property with such low guide price” of £20,000.

Brown & Co’s images from inside the wrapping show the poor state | Photo: Brown & Co

The property on Bourne Road has become an eyesore after being derelict for at least 15 years.

As a listed property, the council were required to stop it from falling down.

The building was encased in scaffolding and plastic sheeting, which cost £1,400 per month.

Ward Councillor Jan Hansen said: “I am relieved the cottage has finally been sold after so many years, unfortunately I doubt it will cover what it has cost the taxpayer.

“It’s a shame the council has been in this position where it has been forced to spend this amount of money.

“I am glad it went for more than £10,000, which was the original asking price. At £50,000, it will certainly be a very good investment for someone.”

Keeping the house upright has cost the council thousands of pounds | Photo: Brown & Co

The council says it hopes to recover some of the costs of the scaffolding from the sale.

It secured a legal order to sell the property due to the owner’s outstanding debts, and had to go to court to agree to guide price for the sale.

The owner complained that the recommended one would be “basically giving the property away.”

Councillor Robert Reid, Cabinet Member for Housing and Property, said at the time of the hearing: “A notice was served to the owner of Toll House Cottage, Folkingham, several years ago to protect this listed building.

“Regrettably, the necessary repair work was not undertaken so SKDC arranged installation of scaffolding, originally paid for by the owner, to prevent further deterioration.

“Although the owner is no longer covering the cost of the scaffolding, an Order for Sale has been granted to encourage a new purchaser to take on and improve the site, and through this SKDC would expect to recover its costs.”

How the new Aldi in Horncastle could look.

Plans for a new Aldi in Horncastle will be given the go ahead next week.

East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee has been recommended to green light the proposals for the new store on land off Spilsby Road at its meeting on Thursday.

The development will include the demolition of an existing petrol station forecourt and a detached house to make way for the new supermarket with car parking accessed by a roundabout.

The application will also seek outline permission for the redevelopment of the petrol station itself to create a new facility and shop.

A report before councillors said the supermarket itself would be 1,808 square metres with 1,315 square metres classed as retail floorspace.

It proposes to open 8am-10pm Monday-Saturday and 10am-4pm Sundays, with 24 hour deliveries starting at 6am Monday, but only running between 8am-4pm on Sunday.

The report said the new store will employ between 30-40 full and part-time staff.

How the developer hopes to lay the site out.

The petrol station plans are only indicative at this stage but include three fuel islands, a rapid charge electric vehicle point, car wash, toilets and tourist information point. It would be open between 6am-10pm and would create 15 jobs.

If approved the petrol station would have to return to councillors for reserved matters.

Recommending approval, officers said the Aldi would be on a site that “whilst in an out of centre location would be sequentially acceptable and provide good connectivity with the town centre.”

“Whilst the Aldi supermarket would have a harmful impact on existing businesses, particularly the ‘in centre’ Conging Street Co-op and the ‘edge of centre’ Tesco, it would not result in significant harm to them or the vitality and viability of the town centre,” they said.

“In addition the new store would provide choice and competition and would help to claw back trade leakage from the relevant catchment area.”

The application has support from Horncastle Town Council, though the town’s heritage and history society has concerns over the plans for the site as a whole.

It has received six objections based around traffic concerns as well as its competition with the town centre, however, more than 290 letters of support have also praised the store for providing competition, variety and choice and reducing travel across the town.

The Co-operative Group has also objected, criticising the design of the build and raising concerns over how the development will impact on their own store as well as the local Tesco.

The full report can be read here.

