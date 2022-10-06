Menu
4 mins ago

Hykeham youths cause £6k damage to medical centre

A CCTV image has been released by police
Officers are keen to identify this individual. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

We are investigating a significant incident of criminal damage which took place at a local GP surgery.

A large window was smashed at Richmond Medical Centre, North Hykeham, causing £6,000 worth of damage. Two young, white males were seen leaving the scene.

We are appealing for the public’s help in identifying the youth in this CCTV footage as we believe that he can help us with our enquiries.

If you recognise this youth, or you have any information which could help with our investigation, please get in touch.

  • Call 101 quoting ‘Incident 144 of 12 August’
  • Email: [email protected] and include ‘Incident 144 of 12 August’ in the subject line

7 mins ago

The Elms Leisure Park hopes to expand onto the former Addlethorpe Golf Club site. | Image: Google Streetview

Plans to convert part of a former golf course near Skegness to a caravan and fishing site are set to be approved next week, despite concerns from ward and parish councillors.

East Lindsey District Council will examine on Thursday the application from Elms Leisure Park owner Darren Cragg to expand his existing business onto the former Addlethorpe Golf Course on Orby Road.

If approved, the development will include a new access path, including a bridge, for 56 static holiday caravans alongside five fishing ponds, a new nature trail, woodland and wildflower areas.

The application has been called in by Councillor Colin Davie and has received strong objections from the parish council.

A report before councillors said: “Addlethorpe Parish Council object to this application along with the other application for a caravan site on the golf course due to the cumulative impact these will have on the village.”

They said the development would be “overbearing” and “unsustainable” and that the village already faces applications totalling nearly 600 caravans. They add the population is already outnumbered 7 to 1 and say health services are “saturated”.

There is further concern around road and traffic infrastructure.

“[We are] also concerned that Addlethorpe village is losing its character as it becomes swamped by caravans, and so residents are starting to move away from the village, so increasing the unsustainability of these applications,” said the report.

However, the application has only received one letter of objection from an East Lindsey resident.

An image showing the proposed layout the Elms owners would like approved.

Officers said while the concerns were noted: “the proposals comply with local and national planning policies and would not result in any undue or significant adverse effects on the area or its character.”

They are recommending members approve the proposals.

A design and access statement submitted to the authority said the new build would enable the company to compete “in a fierce market”.

“These proposals provide a clear benefit in economic terms and will boost the level of tourism in this area,” they said.

“Visitors to the site will utilise local facilities within the village and along the coast in general and will therefore contribute to the local economy both through direct and indirect spending.”

Read the agenda in full here.

19 mins ago

The council was forced to erect scaffolding to keep the house stable | Photo: Brown & Co
By Local Democracy Reporter

A collapsing cottage which racked up a huge bill for a Lincolnshire council has been sold at auction.

Toll House Cottage is in such poor state that South Kesteven District Council have been forced to spend thousands on scaffolding.

The ruined Folkingham building near Sleaford sold on Wednesday for £50,000 to an unknown buyer.

An online auction by Brown & Co saw an unexpected amount of interest in the property, which is considered in need of demolition.

Consultant Ian Walter described it as a “Grade II listed building with far-reaching views, built in the late 18th century and in need of complete restoration.”

He added: “It is rare to sell a property with such low guide price” of £20,000.

Brown & Co’s images from inside the wrapping show the poor state | Photo: Brown & Co

The property on Bourne Road has become an eyesore after being derelict for at least 15 years.

As a listed property, the council were required to stop it from falling down.

The building was encased in scaffolding and plastic sheeting, which cost £1,400 per month.

Ward Councillor Jan Hansen said: “I am relieved the cottage has finally been sold after so many years, unfortunately I doubt it will cover what it has cost the taxpayer.

“It’s a shame the council has been in this position where it has been forced to spend this amount of money.

“I am glad it went for more than £10,000, which was the original asking price. At £50,000, it will certainly be a very good investment for someone.”

Keeping the house upright has cost the council thousands of pounds | Photo: Brown & Co

The council says it hopes to recover some of the costs of the scaffolding from the sale.

It secured a legal order to sell the property due to the owner’s outstanding debts, and had to go to court to agree to guide price for the sale.

The owner complained that the recommended one would be “basically giving the property away.”

Councillor Robert Reid, Cabinet Member for Housing and Property, said at the time of the hearing: “A notice was served to the owner of Toll House Cottage, Folkingham, several years ago to protect this listed building.

“Regrettably, the necessary repair work was not undertaken so SKDC arranged installation of scaffolding, originally paid for by the owner, to prevent further deterioration.

“Although the owner is no longer covering the cost of the scaffolding, an Order for Sale has been granted to encourage a new purchaser to take on and improve the site, and through this SKDC would expect to recover its costs.”

