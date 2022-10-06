Hykeham youths cause £6k damage to medical centre
A CCTV image has been released by police
We are investigating a significant incident of criminal damage which took place at a local GP surgery.
A large window was smashed at Richmond Medical Centre, North Hykeham, causing £6,000 worth of damage. Two young, white males were seen leaving the scene.
We are appealing for the public’s help in identifying the youth in this CCTV footage as we believe that he can help us with our enquiries.
If you recognise this youth, or you have any information which could help with our investigation, please get in touch.
- Call 101 quoting ‘Incident 144 of 12 August’
- Email: [email protected] and include ‘Incident 144 of 12 August’ in the subject line