“Sorry lads”: Jail for burglar who spray painted apology after stealing

The court heard he had 45 previous convictions

A burglar who spray painted the words “sorry lads” on the floor after stealing property valued at over £12,000 from a Pinchbeck business park was jailed for 30 months.

Joseph Hutchinson, 38, escaped with power tools and building equipment in the overnight burglary at The Ark Hub in Elsoms Way.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the business was left safe and secure at 4.30pm on 9 June.

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, said the front door was found open when a member of staff returned at 7.45am the next morning.

Mr Jones told the court: “Power tools and building equipment worth in excess of £12,000 was taken.

“The words ‘sorry lads’ had been spray painted on the floor.”

Among the items stolen was 1,400 metres of cabling which meant a vehicle must have been used by the intruders, Mr Jones added.

Blood found inside the business was matched to Hutchinson’s DNA but he made no comment when he was arrested and interviewed.

Hutchinson, who is currently on remand in Peterborough Prison, admitted a charge of non-domestic burglary.

The court heard Hutchinson had 45 previous convictions for 89 offences.

Samantha Marsh, defending Hutchinson, said his best mitigation was his guilty plea.

Miss Marsh told the court Hutchinson had been doing well in the community and described the burglary as a “severe error of judgement.”

She added Hutchinson was now freeing himself of drugs in jail.