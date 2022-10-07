Standing with Giants: Falkland Islands tribute at Lincoln’s IBCC

A voluntary community project called Standing with Giants has created two identical remembrance installations at the International Bomber Command Centre in Lincoln to honour those who lost their lives during the Falklands War in 1982.

Standing with Giants was set up by Dan Barton and, with the help of a small group of volunteers based in Oxfordshire, they created large scale displays to honour our fallen.

Their previous displays have been seen in many prestigious sites such as Blenheim Palace, Hampton Court Palace, Lord Rothschild Waddesdon Manor and The Falkland Islands, whilst they’ve fundraised for worthy charities.

The latest two tributes represent 255 silhouetted life-size figures of Seafarers, Royal Marines, Army, and Airmen and three civilians who sadly lost their lives during the war on The Falkland Islands with Argentina.

This and the other display created, which is currently in The Falkland Islands, have been created to commemorate the 40th anniversary of liberation on June 14, 2022.

The installation will be on display at the IBCC in Lincoln until January 2023.

Nicky van der Drift, CEO at the International Bomber Command Centre, said: “The IBCC’s focus has always been on honouring those who served and remembrance of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“It is a huge honour for us to be able to pay tribute to the fallen of the Falkland’s War with this powerful and emotive installation. To have it here over the Remembrance week will bring additional poignancy for visitors.”

The project has been overwhelmed by reactions from veterans and families of the fallen who have visited their installations and shared their heartfelt stories.

Kim Casey is the only sibling of the first casualty of the war, POACMN Kevin ‘Ben’ Caseey RN. Kevin was lost at sea on April 23, 1982 when the Sea King helicopter he was crewman of crashed into the South Atlantic en route to the Falkland Islands. Kim said she cuddled the silhouette of ‘Kevin’, something she has not been able to do for 40 years.