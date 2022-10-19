“Substantial” education and training needed in county as energy infrastructure projects loom

Update, 4.50pm, 18 October

Five more youths have been arrested in connection with anti-social behaviour in Boston town centre.

The boys, four aged 14 and one aged 15,were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in the town, which included an incident in which a traffic cone was thrown at a man on September 19. The arrests were made on 17 and 18 October.

They have all been released on bail while investigations are ongoing.

Inspector Colin Clarkson said: “We have arrested 10 people in total so far in connection with the anti-social behaviour in the town. Our investigations are ongoing and there are other people that have been identified in connection with this. They will be spoken with in due course.”

As part of our force priorities, we continue to promote Street Safe.

Street Safe is a service where people can anonymously tell us about public places where they have felt unsafe, when this happened, and why. For example, because of environmental issues/vandalism or because of the behaviour of others in the area at the time. The reporting person can also include details of themselves such as age, gender etc.

Inspector Clarkson added: “These reports can help highlight patterns or trends and essentially, we can see where the public want us to be. It is especially relevant following recent disorders in Boston town centre.

“Any areas or concerns raised to us will be passed to our Neighbourhood Policing Teams at Lincolnshire Police, who share and use this data collaboratively with the other agencies that we work closely with so we can respond to the public concerns.”

The service can be accessed through the following link: StreetSafe | Lincolnshire Police (lincs.police.uk)

The public can continue to report non-urgent crime via 101 or call 999 in an emergency.

Update, 12.35pm, 10 October

The five people arrested in connection with anti-social behaviour in Boston have all been released on bail.

Investigations are ongoing and we continue to appeal for anyone with any information to call us on 101.

We will release an update when we have one available.

Update, 4pm, 7 October

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, following anti-social behaviour in Boston.

Two females, aged 51 and 16, and three boys, one aged 15 and two aged 14, were arrested in the Boston district earlier today, Friday 7 October.

They remain in custody and will be questioned in due course.

The arrests are part of our commitment to clamp down on anti-social behaviour across the county.

We will release an update when one is available.

Update, 2pm, 22 September

Seven dispersal order notices have been issued to teenage boys under the age of 16 in Boston.

The boys were handed notices and told to leave the area after the 36-hour dispersal order was put in place in and around Boston town centre at 5.30pm on 21 September.

The dispersal order was enforced following several anti-social behaviour incidents in the town in which a group of around 20 children under 16 were believed to have been involved. These incidents include where a traffic cone was thrown at a man in the Market Place on 19 September.

Sergeant Kate Odlin said: “These youths have been seen hanging around the town centre and have been verbally abusive and causing issues with some people. This behaviour will not be tolerated.

“While we understand that the dispersal order being enforced may have alarmed some local residents, it has been enforced to target those youths who have been misbehaving. We are working with partner agencies including Boston Borough Council on prevention and intervention.

“We are checking CCTV and we have identified some of those involved and they will be spoken with in due course. We believe the seven youths who were issued dispersal notices and were told to leave the area may have been involved in the acts of anti-social behaviour and we are continuing our investigations.”

The dispersal order remains in place. Any youths in the area who we suspect may cause anti-social behaviour or who are causing an issue will be asked to leave the town.

The order includes:

John Adams Way

Horncastle Road

Norfolk Street

Fydell Street

The railway track alongside Asda

Lister Way

Notable West Street

Market Place

Sleaford Road to Liquor Pond Street and the area within.

Please call 101, or call 999 to report a crime in action.

Original release:

A 36 hour dispersal order will be enforced in and around Boston town centre from 5.30pm today, Wednesday (September 21), after a number of anti-social behaviour (ASB) incidents in the area.

Local police teams have authorised the order under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

The order applies to and includes the following: