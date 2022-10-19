Ukraine refugee in Lincolnshire ready for flight home despite safety fears
Her mum in Ukraine wants her to be cautious
A Ukraine refugee living with a host family in Lincolnshire is keen to return home during half-term despite safety fears following more recent attacks by Russia in her native country.
Katya Kuchai, her aunt, and cousin, are currently living in Market Rasen with their host family.
They booked flights home weeks ago when the danger in Ukraine seemed to have eased, but renewed attacks by Russia have led to more civilian deaths and caused more worry for Katya.
Her mum returned to Ukraine recently to care for her elderly grandmother and is urging her daughter to be cautious and not to come back yet.
Katya told BBC East Yorkshire & Lincolnshire: “We’re going to go home. We’re worried about safety so much, but we want to see each other. We have not seen each other for months so it will be our first time.”
When asked if she was having second thoughts and whether returning home now was a dangerous thing to do, she added: “I worry about all of us, not only me, but we need to do this.”
Andy Walton, the girls’ host in Market Rasen, said: “We’re just here to help them make decisions in their lives, and I think they always make good decisions, we are very proud of them and they have been lovely to have here and we are looking forward to when they come back.”