CCTV video appeal: Teen punched in face and left with ‘GBH-level injuries’ in Lincoln
Police want to identify the man in the video
We are appealing for help to identify the man in the video after an assault left a victim with GBH-level injuries.
Just after 1am on Sunday 25 September, an 18-year-old male was punched in the face by an unknown male just outside Moka on Silver Street, Lincoln.
The suspect, a male believed to be in his late 20s wearing a grey top and black/blue jeans, left the scene and ran towards Clasketgate before heading towards Lindum Hill.
The victim sustained injuries including a split lip, two dislodged front teeth and a broken nose.
We would like to speak to the man in the video as he may be able to help officers with our enquiries.
If you know the identity of the man in the video or have any other information that can assist in our enquiries, please get in touch by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] quoting incident 31 of 25 September.
Alternatively, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online if you wish to remain anonymous.