CCTV video appeal: Teen punched in face and left with ‘GBH-level injuries’ in Lincoln

A member of staff polishing a bald man’s head, and a man doing the full monty dancing around, were among things seen at an eventful ‘Karen style’ evening at a cafe in Chapel St Leonards near Skegness.

Molly Overton has been running Molly’s Kitchen at Cherry Park, South Park Road, Chapel St Leonards for two years and her second ‘Karen’ dining experience evening on Friday, September 30 proved to be a big hit.

Ahead of the evening, the cafe had promised “terrible, foul mouthed servers” for one night only, and customers were encouraged to “give as well as you get”.

It was the second time since August that the cafe has held the event, similar to the idea of Karen’s Diner which has restaurants around the world “where good food meets appalling service”.

Molly told The Lincolnite: “We were looking at the American ones that are really extreme and we thought it would be fun to do something like that as it would be unique and funny.

“It went really well and was funny. People enjoyed it, there was a lot of back and forth, and everyone was in good spirits and laughing.”

Molly added: “It was a lot busier this time with over 60 people. It gets really full on and the customers did it back, they knew what they were coming for.

“One table spent over £400 and still tipped the girls after. We had one guy doing the full monty, dancing around, he got very involved. Thank you to everyone for a fun evening.”

Prior to the evening, Molly had disclaimer signs about the event and told her staff to “have fun, but not to mention anything too risqué, or anything that could go too far and everyone should have a good time”.

The menu was also different on the night as instead of the usually healthy kitchen food like poached eggs, light grilled breakfasts, lighter options and salads, customers were instead able to order American style diner food including burgers and hotdogs.

When asked if she plans to run the event again in the future, Molly revealed her future expansion plans saying: “We will do it again, but it won’t be in Chapel, it will be somewhere bigger that’s a bit more us.

“We are hoping to move into Skegness so we can be closer to the gym we work with – Phoenix Fitness – and to the Skegness community. We need to find to the right place.”