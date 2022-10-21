Teens ‘threatened boy with bladed weapon’ in Scunthorpe
Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a reported robbery in Scunthorpe at around 5.00pm on Saturday 15 October.
It was reported that three teenagers approached a boy in the park between Cottage Beck Road and Rowland Road and threatened him with a bladed weapon before stealing from him.
Thankfully the victim was not harmed but was very shaken by the incident.
The victim also reported an unknown person walked him to his family to ensure he got safely home after the incident took place.
Officers would like to speak to this person and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact us on 101, quoting log 377 of 15 October.