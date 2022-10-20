The Lincolnite tries: Limelight at The Drill’s new menu in Lincoln

Limelight at The Drill has launched a new ‘warming and cosy’ autumnal menu, and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

The new daytime menu served Tuesday to Saturday between 12pm and 2pm includes warming bowls such as Chorizo and Bean Stew, Thai Sweet Potato and Chickpea Stew, as well as Four Cheese Mac.

The hot rustic rolls and flatbreads have been kept on the menu, with added autumn and winter elements, such as beer battered fish and Peruvian-style Chicken.

There are also vegetarian and vegan options, including a Vegan Cheese Mac bowl, and sweet potato falafel & roasted vegetables flatbread with beetroot and chilli jam.

There is also a new breakfast and brunch menu, which is served between 8.30am and 11.30am (Tuesday to Saturday).

The breakfast menu includes The Drill Stack which is a deconstructed breakfast sandwich layered on a fresh bloomer, and The Drill Hash which comes in three varieties (potato & chorizo, sweet potato & halloumi, and sweet potato, peppers, charred avocado, and spring onion).

Breakfast and lunch can be enjoyed either in the relaxed and social atmosphere of The Drill’s bar area, or in the more formal environment next to it at Limelight.

Front of House Manager Laura-Jane Lunt told The Lincolnite: “It’s great that we have the opportunity to change our menu seasonally and use seasonal products, tailoring it to the time of year.

“The feedback has been really positive and there’s been a good buzz about the menu.”

Head Chef Rob Smith, who created the menu, said: “We are trying to make a nice seasonal array of dishes, something that is warming, fresh and different.

“The inspiration behind the food is what I like to eat and hopefully the rest of Lincoln will too. My favourite is the Peruvian chicken flatbread.”

See the rest of our photo gallery below: