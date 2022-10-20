Sex offender on the run for eight months jailed

A sex offender who was on the run for eight months before his arrest in northern Portugal was today (Thursday) jailed for three years.

Alistair Riggott, 53, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness, was arrested in June by the Portuguese Judicial Police Fugitive Team in a joint operation with the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The action followed a warrant issued by Boston Magistrates’ Court on October 19, 2021 after he failed to attend.

Riggott admitted seven offences dating back to March 2021 when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court in August.

The court heard he tried to get two girls aged under 14 to send him naked photos of themselves, and also attempted to cause them to look at an image of himself engaged in sexual activity.

He also admitted attempting sexual communication with the children and making 122 Category A indecent images of children between December 2018 and May 2021.

Stuart Lody, prosecuting, said the victims who were portrayed as 12 and 13 were in fact not girls but a paedophile hunter and police officer who were posing as under age girls.

Riggott denied two other charges relating to Category B and C images and the possession of extreme pornography and not guilty verdicts were entered on those three counts.

Neil Sands, mitigating, said Riggott was ashamed of his behaviour and argued he was suitable for rehabilitation and a suspended jail sentence.

Mr Sands told the court Riggott had now been in custody for several months and had suffered greatly during his time in Lincoln Prison.

“He has no history of this sort of behaviour,” Mr Sands added.

Mr Sands said Riggott had an address in Skegness to go to.

Passing sentence Recorder Simon King told Riggott he could not pass a suspended jail sentence.

“You engaged in sexual communication with two people you believed were young girls.”

The Recorder added: “It was only a matter of pure good luck you didn’t engage with real young girls.”

Riggott was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Lincolnshire Police launched an appeal last November in an attempt to find Riggott, who had links to Skegness and Lincoln.

The police investigation led to information that he had fled the UK and was living in Portugal.

Speaking after Riggott’s arrest Det Insp David Mckean, of Lincolnshire Police, said: “The intensive combined efforts of our officers, colleagues in Portugal and the NCA led to this positive result and we are very grateful for the support.

“It’s an important message of reassurance to the public that we will do all in our power to ensure that a suspect is brought before the courts.

“It’s also a warning to fugitives that we will not give up the search until they are captured, wherever they may try to hide.”

Detective Sgt Sam Ward, from Lincolnshire Police, said: “This is another dangerous offender facing a term in prison for what he has done. Ultimately, our work on this case means that the County is safer today and children are safeguarded as a result.

“Our Officers, colleagues in Portugal, and the NCA worked diligently to find Riggott and bring him back to the UK to face justice. It’s a powerful message that we will not give up the search for any suspect, wherever they may try to hide.”