The Lincolnite tries: New menu at Virtually Golf in Lincoln

A prison officer who chatted about sex and exchanged intimate photos after developing “inappropriate relationships” with two inmates at HMP Lincoln was today (Wednesday) jailed for 14 months.

Emma Webster, 34, talked about “having sex” with inmate Bradley Brammall during a series of 17 prohibited calls with the A-Wing prisoner and smuggled an unknown item into the jail for him.

Just eight days after Webster’s contact with Brammall ended she swapped night shifts with colleagues so she could begin another inappropriate relationship with C-Wing inmate Jimmy Bennett.

During a series of 75 prohibited phone calls to Bennett, the operational grade prison officer was asked to pull down her pants while at home in her bedroom and appeared to be “pleasuring herself” while breathing heavily.

Webster, of Ermine East, Lincoln, admitted misconduct in public office from August 18, 2021 to November 14, 2021.

Lauren Fisher, prosecuting, said Webster trafficked articles into HMP Lincoln including letters and intimate photographs, but there was no evidence of any physical sexual contact.

The mother-of-two also accepted gifts from prisoners including an unknown item valued at £200, and formed inappropriate relationships with the two prisoners, Jimmy Bennett and Bradley Brammall.

Her misconduct included “unathorised contact” with prisoners outside of work duties including an unknown quantity of letters and 75 phone calls to Bennett and 17 phone calls to Brammall.

Miss Fisher said an investigation began after a new phone number under the name of “Emma Smith” appeared on Brammall’s prison list of contacts.

The prison began listening to the conversations and recognised the caller’s voice as Webster.

As a result transcripts of the 17 calls between Webster and Brammall were made.

They showed contact beginning on 18 August, 2021 when Webster was out walking her dog, and Brammall asked her to go into a field or hedge.

During the call Brammall told Webster he could do with oral sex.

The pair talked about “having sex” during a further call on August 25, but the relationship broke down on 6 October after Webster met a mutual friend of Brammall’s and a gift was not delivered.

Miss Fisher said within eight days Webster had begun an inappropriate relationship with C-Wing inmate Jimmy Bennett, who she knew from outside prison.

Prison staff noticed Webster had switched night shifts and Bennett was frequently pressing his cell buzzer.

During a phone call on 25 October 2021 Webster revealed she was at home and had put her bed across the door to stop her mum coming in.

Miss Fisher said Bennett asked Webster: “Are you pulling your pants down?,” to which she agreed.

“She is described breathing heavily during that phone call and it appears she is pleasuring herself.”

During letters to Bennett, the prison officer signed herself off as “your future wife,” and a photo of Webster in her underwear was found when staff searched his cell.

Pieces of paper with the name Emma Smith and a phone number were also discovered in Brammall’s cell.

During police interview Webster initially claimed that she was only being friendly with Brammall, but admitted having a non-sexual relationship with Bennett.

She admitted contacting Bennett under the name Emma Smith using a different SIM card to the number she used for Brammall.

Neil Sands, mitigating, told the court Webster’s priority was now looking after her two children.

Mr Sands said Webster had co-operated with the investigation and urged the judge to pass a suspended sentence.

Passing sentence Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told Webster she accepted her behaviour was for “affection rather financial gain.”

But Judge Sjolin Knight said: “It is clear your were chasing, rather than just being manipulated.”

The judge added: “You had a position of trust as an operational grade prison officer at HMP Lincoln, a Category B prison.

“In that prison you misconducted yourself by first having a relationship with one prisoner, and then another.”

Judge Sjolin Knight said pursuing a second relationship meant she could not pass a suspended sentence.

“A sexual relationship with a prisoner leaves staff open to corruption.”

