The Lincolnite tries: New menu at Virtually Golf in Lincoln
Giving a nod to street food vibes
Virtually Golf in Lincoln has launched a new food menu to “give a nod to street food vibes” and The Lincolnite went to check it out.
The family-friendly venue opened on Brayford Wharf North in February this year and uses state-of-the-art gaming simulator technology to bring hours of fun to its customers.
Burgers, pizzas, wings, loaded fries and more are among the items on the new food menu, as well as vegetarian and vegan options. The burgers include Asian BBQ and the Firecracker Chicken Burger.
Aside from the main menu, customers can also order generous portions of wings, nachos and icy buckets of beer from one of Virtually Golf’s “Sports Packages” as an ideal accompaniment to go with their simulators.
Virtually Golf also offers a ‘Par Three’ menu which is golfing terms for light bites, including macaroni cheese bites, Italian pizza twists, and chicken strips and chips. As well as beers on tap, there is also a full cocktail menu.
The company is owned by Ronnie Roberts, 40, and Steve Clark, 39, who previously ran The Glasshouse bar together in St Mark’s Square between 2005 and 2008.
Ronnie told The Lincolnite: “We wanted to be a bit more adventurous and cater for a wider palette while keeping it fun.
“It was also based on feedback of what our customers wanted and we wanted to give a nod to street food vibes too.”
Inside Virtually Golf there are two main gaming simulators priced at £35 per hour (per sim not per person) and can cater for groups.
There is also a VIP private “Bunker” area priced at £45 per hour with a bigger screen, sofas and its own TV.
As well as the golfing simulators, there are also arcade style carnival mini games such as bowling, darts, and a shooting gallery for people to enjoy. People can also enjoy watching live sport in a relaxed atmosphere at Virtually Golf.
Professional golfer Will Walker, who grew up in Lincoln, was on the PGA Euro Pro Tour this year and is helping out at the venue while he waits for the new season to begin in January 2023.
