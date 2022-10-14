Van driver who admitted killing man in Skegness made subject of hospital order

He will be sentenced in December

A van driver who admitted killing a man in a hit-and-run collision has been made the subject of an interim hospital order.

James Britton, 37, died in hospital eight days after being rundown by a Ford Transit van on Everingtons Lane, Skegness, in November 2021.

Driver Jonathon Wilson, 33, of Woodthorpe Avenue, Boston, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility at a hearing earlier this year.

He was due to be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday, October 14.

But defence barrister, Nigel Edwards KC, asked for sentence to be adjourned for a Section 38 interim hospital order to be made on Wilson and for further assessments to take place.

Katherine Goddard KC, prosecuting, did not oppose the application and said the Crown would also be seeking their own expert report.

Wilson will now be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on December 12.

Judge Simon Hirst made it clear the imposition of an interim hospital order would not determine the outcome of the sentence on December 12.

Lincolnshire Police said they were called after reports a van had collided with two pedestrians on November 10 last year before driving off.

Mr Britton, who was known as Jimmy, from Skegness, died in hospital on November 18, the other man also suffered serious injuries.

Wilson was initially charged with murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility after the prosecution accepted he was suffering from a psychotic illness at the time.