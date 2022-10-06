Waddington road surfacing improvements extend into November

Overnight road closures will be in place

Phasing for the ongoing Waddington road resurfacing works has changed.

The ongoing improvement project will be extended in order to increase the scope of the project and account for a series of unforeseen circumstances.

Under the extended scope, the Brant Road footways programme will now also look to improve driveways on the eastern side of the road.

Delays on other projects have had a knock-on effect and impacted on the availability of crews for this set of works.

Matched with some extreme weather, which delayed scheduled resurfacing works, this has extended some elements of the scheme by a number of weeks.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “While it’s frustrating that we’ve had to extend these works due to several unforeseen circumstances, we’re glad to be able to undertake more improvement works than originally planned.

“By taking this opportunity to complete these additional improvements under an extended project, it saves residents from further works and disruption in the future.

“We’d like to thank everyone affected for their continued patience while we carry out the remainder of these works.”

The fully updated programme of works is as below. All dates and times are subject to suitable weather.

Phase 3 – Brant Road footways – Monday 1 August for up to fourteen weeks

Temporary traffic signals during the day between 7:30am and 7pm

Phase 4 – Hill Top / Tinkers Lane – Monday 12 September for up to five weeks

Night-time road closure of Hill Top / Tinkers Lane (from Station Road, 200m west of the Far Lane junction, to the Tinkers Lane junction with A607 Grantham Road), 7pm to 6am

Diversion via: south on A607 to Harmston / west on Church Lane, Hill Top and Station Road / north on Low Road / north on Brant Road / south on Station Road, and vice versa

Phase 5 – Brant Road surfacing – Monday 17 October for five weeks

Night-time road closure of Brant Road (from Palm Road to Station Road), 7pm to 6am

Diversion via: Hill Top Road / Hill Top & Tinker Lane / north on A607 to Lincoln / south on Newark Road, and vice versa