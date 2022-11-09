Ben Poole: Fiddler on the Roof at Lincoln Castle – be a part of the show!

“What show are you doing next? When is it? Where is it? Can I be involved this time?”

These are the questions I get asked every day, and I love it. What I love most is saying “yes” to the latter. Yes, you can get involved and we want you to get involved!

Since the Starring Lincoln Theatre Company’s sell-out performances of the Hunchback of Notre Dame at Lincoln Cathedral earlier in the year, we are once again to getting ready to wow audiences by hopefully creating something unique and truly spectacular. Some of you might have attended our other productions of Jekyll & Hyde, Jesus Christ Superstar and Oliver! and feel now’s the time to take part instead of watching!

This time, we are working with Lincoln Castle to stage, within the Castle grounds, the incredible classic musical ‘Fiddler on the Roof’.

The performances are to take place in the July 2024 but it will be our biggest and most ambitious production so far so we are starting to prepare now!

We are beginning the casting process, not just for Fiddler on the Roof but also for future projects. We are holding a “Getting to Know You Day” on November 13 for anyone interested in auditioning for a principal or featured role, and we have already discovered some great, new talent at our workshop on November 6. Working with actors new and old is a very exciting part of the reward for producing the shows.

Let me be clear, you do not have to come to the “Getting to Know You Day” to be a part of the show, please just register your interest to attend our launch on November 17 at the link provided at the bottom of this article. We’d love you to join us at 7pm at The Salthouse on Free School Lane for the launch meeting and first rehearsal of some of the amazing songs from the musical.

As you hopefully know there is no barrier to participation in Starring Lincoln shows, if you want in, you’re in! All we ask is that you are committed to attending regular rehearsals as required and that you are available for the ‘get-in week’ and two weeks of performances in July 2024.

Taking part in a show is a big commitment of time, energy and talent but it rewards the participants with joy, purpose and achievement!

We know that theatre provides memorable, creative and social experiences above any other cultural or sporting activity. It’s beneficial just watching but these experiences are amplified significantly through participation.

‘Fiddler on the Roof’ is a timeless, universally joyous and moving story of tradition, change, family, resilience and the triumph of the human spirit. Some of you may know its iconic music, and that it’s a show with a lot of dancing! Set in pre-revolutionary Russia it follows the story of the lives of the villagers of Anatevka, focusing on three sisters who are breaking with tradition by marrying for love!

The story culminates in the villagers being forced from their homes and made refugees by the tyrannical Tsar. Before that, we share their stories of love, of weddings, of drinking, of ritual and a fantastical dream sequence!

Sadly, since the musical was written there hasn’t been a time when the story hasn’t been reflected in contemporary news, and it is still so keenly relevant today. Join us in reminding ourselves of the better side of human nature, bringing a community together to create a powerful work of art, through incredible dancing, singing and acting under the summer skies over Lincoln Castle.

We are keen to engage with anyone who is being hosted here in Lincolnshire, having been forced to leave their homeland, and if anyone can help facilitate this we would be very grateful. Please email [email protected]

So in summary, if you wish to be considered for principal, featured and more challenging small ensemble work then please select the “Getting to Know You Event” from the link, as well as the launch event.

We love dancers! So, If you want to specialise in dancing please register for the “Dance Workshop” using the same link, as well as the launch event and “Getting to Know You Days”, if you wish to do all three!

We also want to see people who are interested in joining our production team, to help with wardrobe, props, sound etc. So please register for the launch event.

There will be a lot of exciting, devised work made to create a world for our audience to walk into and be swept away.

My promise to those thinking about participating is that it will be one of the best things you’ll ever do!

Details of auditions, dates and venues can be found following the link here.

You can also contact us by email: [email protected]