New White Hart Hotel owner buys Judge’s Lodgings in Lincoln
An exciting vision for uphill Lincoln
A local businessman who recently acquired the White Hart Hotel has expanded his Lincoln empire with the purchase of the historic Judge’s Lodgings in Castle Square.
Andrew Long, a Coleby-based businessman and chartered surveyor has acquired a 999-year virtual freehold interest in the Judge’s Lodgings from Lincolnshire County Council.
The purchase comes from TSP Developments, which is part of Andrew’s Travel Sector Property Group, and it will coincide nicely with the recently claimed White Hart Hotel he bought this year.
Andrew purchased the White Hart Hotel in July 2022, promising “significant capital investment” to upgrade and improve facilities at the iconic hotel.
The Grade II listed Judge’s Lodgings are adjacent to the White Hart Hotel, and they were listed at a guide price of £850,000 after the council deemed it surplus to requirements.
The Georgian building was first created in 1810 with a landmark location looking over Castle Hill Square, immediately adjacent to the Eastern Main Gate of Lincoln Castle, where Lincoln Crown Court still sits.
Andrew said: “My TSP group of companies are working closely with locally-based John Roberts Architects and our wider project team to produce a major redevelopment and significant overall enhancement scheme for the St Paul’s Lane, Bailgate and Castle Hill quarter of the city.
“Subject to obtaining the respective statutory consents, there is now a unique opportunity to deliver a fully interrelated redevelopment scheme for the White Hart Garages and car park site, in conjunction with the refurbishment and sustainable long-term future use of the Judge’s Lodgings.”
He has big plans. There are plans for a dedicated arcade of ‘kiosk-style’ retail units for artisan crafts and services, situated within the frontage of 2 Bailgate.
There will also be an additional 30 hotel bedrooms, within a combination of the upper floor level of the original Judge’s Lodgings building and new build elements across the site.
The ground floor of Judge’s Lodgings will be converted into a high quality restaurant and other hospitality facilities.
These changes will all be operated through the White Hart Hotel and situated within a full integrated setting.
James Cook of Kier Design & Business Services on behalf of LCC, added: “There has been detailed engagement to successfully finalise the transaction to the satisfaction of both parties over the last eight months, for what should now be a secure long-term future for the Judge’s Lodgings.”
Andrew France, Associate Director at Lambert Smith Hampton, marketing agents for the property, said: “Acting on behalf of LCC, we are pleased to have concluded this transaction with TSP Developments and have been impressed with the proposed refurbishment scheme in conjunction with Andrew Long’s redevelopment of the immediately adjacent White Hart Garages site.”
Andrew Long added: “There is a relatively unattractive 1958 utilitarian-style flat roof extension that has no architectural merit, but there is now a significant important redevelopment opportunity in conjunction with the site of the White Hart Garages, which will also retain approximately 40 on-site customer parking spaces for the White Hart Hotel.”
