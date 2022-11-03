Biker dies in crash with lorry on A151 near Bourne

A man who used a imitation firearm to steal a car from a motorist on the outskirts of Lincoln after suffering from a psychotic episode was sentenced to a hospital order.

William Hicks, 28, sparked a major search by firearms officers and a police helicopter after he produced the fake black handgun on Burton Road shortly after 8.30pm on 19 August last year.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the victim was driving his own car towards Gainsborough when he noticed a Transit Van which had stopped with its’ indicators on and bonnet up.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, prosecuting, said the driver wound his window down and was approached by Hicks who asked him if he had any jump leads.

The driver replied: “No,” but said he was willing to make a phone call to help.

Mr Cranmer-Brown told the court: “The defendant then produced a dull black handgun with a silver end.”

The court heard Hicks pointed the imitation weapon towards his victim and added: “I’m going to need your car.”

Mr Cranmer-Brown said Hicks took some difficulty to start the car but then drove off after throwing the owner his gym bag.

Police firearms officers and a helicopter were deployed, and the car was stopped after driving towards Gainsborough and then turning south down the A156 to Newark.

The gun was never recovered but among Hicks’ possessions was a valid flight ticket from East Midlands airport to Venice.

Mr Cranmer-Brown said police also searched Hicks’ home and found a number of items including a BB gun, bow and arrow set, various knives and two axes.

Hicks, of Spire Road, Lincoln, pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent.

The court heard Hicks had no previous convictions and was found to be suffering from a psychotic illness at the time of the robbery.

Raglan Ashton, mitigating, said Hicks had the support of his family who were in court to watch him sentenced.

Hicks is currently detained at a secure hospital and the court heard evidence from his responsible clinician who said he was responding well and required more treatment.

Mr Ashton told the court: “Mr Hicks family are supportive of him.

“It is a very decent family, his siblings all have very well paid decent jobs.

“He clearly had this psychotic episode.”

Passing sentence Recorder Paul Mann KC told Hicks he had flagged down a passing motorist.

“You then pointed a imitation firearm at him and told him you needed his car. In fear he did so,” Recorder Mann said.

But the Recorder said it was clear from the medical evidence and detailed diary entries provided by Hicks’ mother that he was suffering from the onset of a psychotic illness from July 2021 for which he did not always get the right help.

Recorder Mann said Hicks formed a belief that the Government were trying to get him and he needed a car to get to an airport.

Under the circumstances Recorder Mann said it would not be suitable to make a jail sentence on Hicks and made him the subject of a Section 37 Hospital Order for his further treatment.