Biker dies in crash with lorry on A151 near Bourne
His next of kin have been informed
We are saddened to report that a man has died at the scene of a collision on the A151 at Grimsthorpe. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by our officers.
We want to remind people to please respect the road closures that are in place in both directions, around the Corby Glen side of Grimsthorpe.
Please do not speed through the road closures as this creates an incredibly dangerous working environment for our officers and other emergency workers who are going to be working through the night to clear the scene.
Highways have put up closure and diversion signs, so we ask that you please follow these signs and unfortunately expect delays when driving through the area.
We are still piecing together what happened and would like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision between a lorry and a motorcycle around 11.58am today (3 November).
If you have any information or dashcam footage around this time, please get in touch.
- Email: [email protected] and include ‘Incident 171 of 3 November’ in the subject line
- Call 101 and mention ‘Incident 171 of 3 November’