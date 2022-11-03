Horncastle Aldi approved despite competitors’ fears

Popular plans for a new Aldi in Horncastle have been given the go ahead despite competitors’ fears.

Members of East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee on Thursday voted in favour of the proposals for the new store on land off Spilsby Road.

The development will include the demolition of an existing petrol station forecourt and a detached house to make way for the new supermarket with car parking accessed by a roundabout.

The application will also seek outline permission for the redevelopment of the petrol station itself to create a new facility and shop.

Richard Thompson, Property Manager at Aldi, told councillors: “This food store will serve Horncastle and the surrounding community and add much needed choice at a time where the cost of living crisis starts to bite at the disposable income of local families.”

He said retail reports showed that more than 45% of shopping trips were outside the Horncastle catchment area and that the new shop would help claw some of that back.

More than 290 letters of support have also praised the store for providing competition, variety and choice and reducing travel across the town.

It has received six objections based around traffic concerns as well as its competition with the town centre.

Among objectors was the Co-operative Group who, along with the local Tesco, fear they will lose out on customers.

Chris Edge, speaking on behalf of Co-op, said: “Like all retailers the Co-op is struggling to provide value for customers in the face of global financial and political events, including competition from other retailers.”

He argued the development would be classed as out of site and was on land not allocated for retail development. He said retail studies had shown there was “no identified need” for a new food source.

Councillor Terry Aldridge moved the authority go along with officer’s recommendations for approval.

“We had the same objections in Louth, and also in North Somercotes where objections were put in and when you think of the vast profits some convenience stores have, I’m all for competition.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.