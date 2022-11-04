Burger chain Wendy’s reveals Lincoln location

The location for a new Wendy’s restaurant in Lincoln has been revealed.

Square Burgers Ltd, which runs the restaurant chain, has applied to the City of Lincoln Council for permissions to change the shop front, and gain advertising consent for the former Monsoon Store, at 195 High Street — right across from McDonald’s.

The American chain last year announced that it would be returning to the UK after a 20 year absence with 400 new restaurants, potentially creating 12,000 jobs nationwide.

Documents submitted to the Lincoln authority confirmed the application was “to facilitate the occupation of the unit with a Wendy’s restaurant”.

“Wendy’s is a well-known burger chain making a return to the United kingdom after an absence since 2000.

“This site is part of a nationwide programme in delivering new units, a number of which are now open and trading successfully.”

The shop front advertising will include the traditional Wendy’s face logo and wave, alongside the phrase “Quality Burgers since 1969”.

It notes the rest of the facade will “remain unchanged” except for the installation of aluminium glazed doors and frame in line with the chain’s standard finish and colour pallet.

Monsoon entered administration in June 2020 and announced the closure of its Lincoln branch along with 35 others.

The planning applications can be found here and here.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.