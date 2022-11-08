Butlin’s and singers deny rowdy 90s Boyz on Block Skegness reports

Butlin’s and one of the members from Boyz on Block denied reports that three of the 90s popstars’ group were kicked out for allegedly becoming ‘drunk and abusive’.

Dane Bowers from the boy band Another Level, 5ive’s Abz Love, and Phat’s & Small’s Ben Ofoedu, were all performing at the event, but reports say fellow band member Shane Lynch was not present.

A story in The Sun claims the group and their entourage appeared to hit the booze hard in Skegness, with security staff reportedly sent to get the trio out of the venue — but Butlin’s said this is not true.

A Butlin’s spokesperson said: “We can confirm no one was asked to leave any of our venues or resort last weekend.

“We received no reports of drunken or abusive behaviour and we look forward to welcoming the band back in future.”

Dane Bowers, who lives in Dubai, took to Instagram to air his views – hitting out at The Sun and praising those who attended the event in Skegness and the Butlin’s staff.

He said: “It makes me laugh how bad UK journalism is these days. The Sun literally make stuff up to whatever they want it to be.

“Anyway…in the real world…had a great time at Butlin’s Skegness and thanks to their team for being true gents.”