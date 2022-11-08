Groundbreaking design for ‘experimental home’ set to be refused
It would gather data for scientific study
An experimental zero-carbon home near Long Sutton is set to be refused permission by planning bosses.
An engineer wants to build a ‘real life research and development project’ studying electrical generation.
Applicant Mr Peace and his family would be ‘guinea pigs’, with the data being sent to the Institute of Engineering and Technology.
The home would be built on land off Draw Dyke in Sutton St James, and was previously turned down last year.
Despite the innovative design, South Holland District Council looks set to refuse permission for a second time.
The application describes the project as a “highly sustainable, self-build family home” which would also be zero carbon.
It could include renewable energy sources, and would sell excess energy back to the National Grid.
It aims to create an “environmentally conscious ‘forever’ home for their family which could also be used to test emerging technologies for the purposes of exploring and understanding how these technologies contribute to providing a sustainable home in the family context.”
The plans include solar panels, an electric vehicle charging point, a storage battery and zero carbon materials.
One of the main concerns is its isolated rural location.
“Although the proposal would constitute a new power-generating, zero-carbon dwelling that would bring small economic benefits to the area, these factors are outweighed by the harm that it would cause in other social and environmental factors,” a council report says.
These include the distance to local services and its impact on the countryside.
A final decision will be made by the council’s planning committee on Wednesday evening.
A house which is claimed to be one of the most eco-friendly in Lincolnshire was unexpectedly given permission by the same council in July.