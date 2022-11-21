Call to ‘explore all options’ to save Deepings Leisure Centre

The essential £10m repairs are set to be cancelled

Opposition councillors have called for a rethink on the Deepings Leisure Centre closure.

South Kesteven District Council announced last week that the £10.5 million repairs have become unaffordable.

It proposes to cancel them at a full council meeting this week, meaning the temporarily closed Deepings St James leisure centre likely won’t reopen.

The AllianceSK group have submitted their own amendment, calling on the council to “explore all options for retaining and re-opening the existing Deepings Leisure Centre.”

It acknowledges that the repairs may need to be “scaled back” given the council’s financial situation.

They suggest seeking funding or partnerships with Lincolnshire County Council, the neighbouring Deepings School or other public and private bodies.

The 48-year-old leisure centre closed in summer 2021 due to its damaged roof.

The council initially approved funds for the repairs – with hopes of reopening by 2025 – but rising cost of energy, construction and borrowing have added millions to the pricetag.

It’s proposed that the council had the facility back to owners Lincolnshire County Council.

Plans for a 3G football pitch on the nearby playing field would also be cancelled.

The full text of the amendment proposes that the council:

Explores all options for retaining and re-opening the existing Deepings Leisure Centre. Recognises the council’s increasing financial pressures and the additional costs identified since the council’s commitment (in December 2021) to refurbish the Deepings Leisure Centre. Revisits the costings and options for refurbishment of the Deepings Leisure Centre acknowledging that they may need to be scaled back. Explores potential funding, and operational partnerships, with the Lincolnshire County Council, the Deepings School (and its parent trust) as well as other potential private, public, voluntary sector and community partners with regard to the future of the Deepings Leisure Centre. Considers the most effective long-term future management of the Linchfield Road Playing Fields (with and/or without the anticipated application to the Football Foundation for a 3G pitch).

The question will be decided at full council on Thursday, November 24 at 1pm.

A statement previously issued by the council said: “Along with other public authorities, the current financial outlook remains very challenging for South Kesteven District Council.

“While the advantages of providing publicly accessible leisure facilities are well known, many councils across the country are having to make the difficult decision to either temporarily or permanently close their leisure facilities.

“The council does not underestimate the hugely significant impact a permanent closure of Deepings Leisure Centre would have on the local community.

“The building is 48 years old and requires significant investment to bring it back into use. Regrettably, the reality of the situation is that it may no longer be viable to continue managing a leisure centre at the site.”

Design consultants have already been appointed and the initial construction contract been awarded.