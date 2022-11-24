CCTV: Wanted rapist Paul Marshall spotted in Mansfield
Do not approach him
Police hunting for a convicted rapist who walked out of HMP North Sea Camp in Boston have released new images of him.
Officers are appealing for information on the whereabouts of convicted sex offender Paul Marshall after he absconded from prison.
Marshall, aged 53, was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp on Tuesday, November 22.
He was serving a life sentence at the site for rape and wounding with intent.
CCTV images have been released showing Marshall in Mansfield Town Centre.
Detective Inspector Paul Lefford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These images are quite distinctive and we hope they may jog somebody’s memory. If you have seen this man we want to hear from immediately.”
Anyone who sees Marshall should not approach him but should instead call 999, quoting incident 704 of 22 November 2022.