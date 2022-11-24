CCTV: Wanted rapist Paul Marshall spotted in Mansfield

The Rest hotel has been serving the people of Lincoln for around a decade and the current owners have put their own stamp on the business with a menu of fresh, made to order food using the freshest ingredients.

After having spent 20 years in Atlantic Beach, Florida, Paul and Steph Marcroft made a decision to return home to Lincoln.

They took over the licensed hotel last year before opening the dog-friendly cafe, which has indoor and outdoor seating, just before the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.

Paul Marcroft told The Lincolnite that they wanted to bring something new and different in terms of the food offering after the previous owner had upgraded the hotel rooms by configuring them for longer stays and to have their own self-catering kitchen facilities.

The menu includes warm salted soft pretzels, bagels, and toasts with homemade toppings and fillings. There are also homemade scones, soup, cheese and meat platters, and cakes such as the popular gluten-free St Clements.

There are vegetarian and vegan options and items on the menu can be made gluten-free. The homemade scones and soups have proved to be particularly popular with the guests, the owners said.

Guests can enjoy the food in the spacious, comfortable and relaxing environment inside, or enjoy the views of uphill Lincoln outside.

Paul and Steph said: “With the menu we pride ourselves on providing fresh, made to order food with the freshest ingredients.

“It includes traditional scones and cakes, but we also offer something different like warm salted soft pretzels and Thai bagel.

“We are trying to differentiate from the average Steep Hill cafes and tea rooms with food that will go with good beers and wines. Our wine selection is varied with ones that you don’t typically find elsewhere.”

During this year’s Lincoln Christmas Market, The Rest will serve turkey rolls, mulled wine, and more. It will be open extra hours 5pm-11pm during this time, as well as on Thursdays and Fridays in December.

In 2023, the couple’s intention is to open seven days a week, and in the evenings with a new menu including charcuterie boards and platters. Currently the cafe is open Monday to Saturday between 9.30am and 5pm.

The hotel has eight rooms for guests, including a two-bedroom cottage and a one-bedroom suite ideal for longer-term stays, and six rooftop studio rooms.

Prices start from £79 per night and there are various packages available to suit your needs.

