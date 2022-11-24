38 seconds ago

CCTV: Wanted rapist Paul Marshall spotted in Mansfield

Do not approach him
CCTV images released by Nottinghamshire Police

Police hunting for a convicted rapist who walked out of HMP North Sea Camp in Boston have released new images of him.

Officers are appealing for information on the whereabouts of convicted sex offender Paul Marshall after he absconded from prison.

Marshall, aged 53, was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp on Tuesday, November 22.

Marshall has been reported missing from the prison | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

He was serving a life sentence at the site for rape and wounding with intent.

CCTV images have been released showing Marshall in Mansfield Town Centre.

| Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Detective Inspector Paul Lefford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These images are quite distinctive and we hope they may jog somebody’s memory. If you have seen this man we want to hear from immediately.”

Anyone who sees Marshall should not approach him but should instead call 999, quoting incident 704 of 22 November 2022.