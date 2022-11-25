Council to stump up £3.5m extra for Town Deal projects

Inflation was blamed for the excess

East Lindsey District Council will have to find £3.5million extra cash to pay for some of its Town Deal aspirations, council leaders are to be told.

The authority’s executive on Wednesday will be asked to approve allocating the funds, which amount to a 10% rise on ELDC’s budget, from its reserves.

The government has awarded ELDC £48.4million to fund 13 schemes across Mablethorpe and Skegness, with six projects managed by the council with a capital cost of £35million.

In a report to senior councillors, officers said: “Since government approval of the business cases, offices have engaged with contractors to agree final build costs.

“Now that the final costings have been received it is clear that in some areas costs have continued to rise due to inflationary pressures.

“In addition, the due diligence and other preliminary works have highlighted other costs that would not have been previously known”

The government’s £48.8m investment has been match-funded to the tune of £32.77million by the council and other external partners.

The council believes the projects will “deliver enhanced and new facilities for skills, employment and improve the general well-being of residents and visitors”.

“They go to the heart of the government’s levelling up agenda and deliver investment into regeneration, skills, and connectivity to secure transformational levels of economic growth,” said the report.

The projects ELDC are overseeing are:

Sutton on Sea Colonnade

Mablethorpe Leisure and Learning Hub

Campus for Future Living

The Mablethorpe Mobi-Hub

Cultural Skegness

Skegness Foreshore

