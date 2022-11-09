Disabled man hit in the face in Skegness assault
Police want to identify the pictured man
We are seeking assistance to identify the man in the image in connection with a common assault.
We received a report that a man, aged 55, with disabilities was hit in his face by another man outside H Samuels at the Hildreds Centre in Lumley Road, Skegness.
The victim was sat in his wheelchair outside H Samuels with his two dogs when an elderly man entered a verbal altercation with him. This man then hit the victim in the face and left the scene.
The suspect is described as male, white, aged between 60 and 70, with a brown moustache, grey medium length hair, wearing olive colour bomber jacket and dark colour trousers.
If you recognise this man, or can assist with our investigation, please call us on 101 and quote incident 279 of 24 October.