Eerie nuclear bunker in Lincolnshire field goes under the hammer

A Cold War nuclear bunker in Lincolnshire will go up for auction later this month with a guide brice of £25,000+ (plus fees).

The bunker was bought by 63-year-old Army veteran Mark Colledge, who paid £12,500 for the underground vault in Legbourne, near Louth, back in 2003.

It was constructed in the late 1950s and the site was originally designed to provide protection for three observers to survive a nuclear attack, with food and water provided for 14 days.

The bunker is secure, dry and still in its original condition, including body bags, gas masks and even a red telephone box.

It is due to go under the hammer with SDL Property Auctions on Thursday November 24, 2022. Register a bid online here or get in touch with the team on 0800 046 5454.

SDL Property Auctions said: “Most of the sites were decommissioned and sold off in the early 1990s as the threat of nuclear war lessened after the fall of the Soviet Union, and we have been informed that many have been bought

up by telecom companies for use as mobile phone masts due to their favourable signal locations.”

Jim Demitriou, National Valuer at SDL Property Auctions said: “It’s a great property for people

looking for something off-grid or to get away from it all.

“It’s a privilege to be able to sell a piece of British history and would be perfect for anyone interest in owning a historic location.

“I’d advise anyone with interest in the site to speak to the local council and their planning permission team to see what they could potentially do with the site.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.

See more of the photo gallery below: