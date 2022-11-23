Emotional scenes at St Barnabas Torchlight Procession in Lincoln

Lincoln’s historic uphill area was the scene for St Barnabas Hospice’s annual Torchlight Procession on Tuesday, with hundreds carrying flames to remember a lost loved one.

Hundreds of people were in attendance for the procession, organised by end of life charity St Barnabas Hospice, on the evening of November 22.

The procession was led by the RAF Waddington Pipe band from Clayton’s Sports Ground to Lincoln Cathedral, via St Barnabas’ newly reopened Inpatient Unit.

Each light at the procession signified the loss of loved ones during these difficult times, as people of all ages carried flaming torches or light-up lanterns through the streets of Lincoln.

Short speeches were delivered by several representatives from the hospice once everyone arrived at Lincoln Cathedral, and attendees were invited to write messages of love and tie them to the railings of the 30-foot Tree of Life outside the cathedral.

Chief Executive, Chris Wheway, said: “This is my eighth year, and it never ceases to be such an amazing, powerful experience.

“I was thinking of the statement ‘the price of love is grief’, and it’s an honour that you would share that with us. By coming together as a community, we are standing tall, and we are standing with the people we have lost. They never leave us; they are always with us, in our hearts and in every part of our life.

“We are honoured to serve you and be with you when you are at your most vulnerable. We believe that good palliative care is a human right, and I stand by that. Thank you all for being here with us and sharing this moment tonight.”

Light Up A Life has so far raised over £33,000 since it began, and St Barnabas wanted to offer thanks to everyone who took part in the Lincoln Torchlight Procession.

Louise Cotton, Fundraising Officer and project lead for the Torchlight Procession, said: “This is such a poignant event, and it has been an incredibly moving evening.

“It means a lot to the people of Lincolnshire and us at St Barnabas to be able to come together in remembrance and reflect on those no longer with us. Many of our supporters have been attending the Procession for years, and it’s wonderful to see them bring along their children or grandchildren.

“We encourage those who were unable to attend the Torchlight Procession to visit the Tree of Life for a moment of reflection, which will be outside the Cathedral until early January.

“We want to thank everyone who walked the Procession or supported us via Light up a Life dedications. Your support really makes a difference in our mission to support people living with a life-limiting or terminal illness all across the county.”