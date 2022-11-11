Family of kittens and mum rescued from abandoned Gainsborough home

The RSPCA is looking for new forever homes for a mum and some of her semi-feral kittens who were rescued from an abandoned home in Gainsborough.

The mum and her two small litter had been living feral at the property which had been empty for years.

They were discovered when the house was being sorted for an upcoming auction.

The RSPCA was contacted for help and inspector Daniel Bradshaw attended. He discovered the family living amongst the rubbish in August this year.

He set a cat trap and managed to catch the mum and her five babies, three boys and two girls. Sadly, one other kitten was very poorly and did not survive.

There was still another litter of older kittens and Dan was determined to catch them as well.

After a lot of perseverance, Dan managed to catch three of the kittens – Sugar, Butter and Flour. Around a week later the last female kitten was caught who was later named Pie.

Dan said: “The property had been empty for years and the cats had taken refuge among the rubbish. They were being fed by the neighbours – but the environment was just not good for them.

“Although they were living feral, the mum was still friendly.

“The mum and her kittens were taken into the care of the Lincolnshire Mid and Lincoln Branch – and I took them to the cattery where they were given a clean pen with a warm blanket to cuddle down on. It’s quite the rags to riches tale for them.

“Had they stayed at the location, inevitably the young females would likely have become pregnant at some stage and the numbers would have just kept growing and growing, so I’m grateful we have been able to prevent a feral cat colony developing and all these cats will now be given a second chance.”

The mum called Maleficent, and her kittens, thrived in RSPCA care and managed to build up their confidence thanks to the hard work of the patient staff.

Jack Thorpe, branch administrator, said: “The young kittens were growing up really well and loved playing with each other and climbing and exploring their cat towers and toys – they had so much energy and were a joy to watch.

“The older kittens are a bit more timid as they had grown up living feral but they too are coming round. It’s just great to see this family all thriving.”

All five of the young kittens from Maleficent’s second litter have now gone off to their forever homes.

However, their sweet mum is looking for a forever home, along with some of her older littler of kittens – Sugar, Flour and Pie. Sadly, one of the remaining kittens called Butter passed away.

Maleficent has tested FIV positive, and therefore she will need to be kept indoors in her new home as well as being the only cat in the property, but she has a lot of love to give.

The younger kittens were named Morris, Frodo, Pandora, Poppy and Taylor Pawkins by members of the public following a ‘Name the Kitten’ campaign.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.