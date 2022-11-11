Emotional reunion for refugee in Lincolnshire after Ukraine return
Katya saw her parents for the first time in months
A Ukrainian refugee had an emotional reunion she’ll never forget when she returned to her home country to see her parents for the first time in months.
Katya Kuchai, 17, her aunt and cousin have been living with a host family in Market Rasen in Lincolnshire.
She described herself as the “happiest person in the world” when she was back in Ukraine with her parents, but she has since returned to the safety of Lincolnshire.
