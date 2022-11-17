Five arrests following drugs raid in Grimsby
Five people have been arrested after Op Galaxy officers conducted a warrant in Grimsby on Wednesday 16 November.
A misuse of drugs act warrant was carried out at a property on Stanley Street. On entering the property, officers uncovered an amount of what are believed to be Class A and Class B drugs, along with a quantity of cash.
Three men, aged 19, 36 and 47, and two women, aged 47 and 58, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. They all remain in our custody at this time whilst our enquiries continue.
The warrant was conducted as part of an Op Galaxy intensification period which is seeing the proactive team tackle suspects involved in a whole host of crimes, including drug-related offences.
Chief Inspector Gary Foster said: “Our message is very clear to those involved in criminality: your actions will not be tolerated. We will find you and ensure you are held accountable for your crimes.
“Working with the community, we have acted upon the invaluable intelligence provided and targeted people believed to be involved in the supply of drugs.
“I would like to thank the local community for their support and want to reassure them that we do act on intelligence passed to us. We know that the vast majority of local residents support and welcome this action.
“Significant efforts will continue across all areas of the Southbank to bring offenders to justice and help ensure our communities feel safe and supported.”