Scunthorpe primary school given improved Ofsted rating of ‘Good’
Staff and pupils are delighted
The Headteacher of a primary school in Scunthorpe is delighted after seeing the Ofsted rating rising from ‘Requires Improvement’ to ‘Good’.
Oakfield Primary School on Morecambe Avenue was visited for two days by Ofsted on October 5 and 6 this year.
Personal development opportunities provided to and taken by the pupils was rated as ‘Outstanding’, while the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management, and Early Years provision were all graded as ‘Good’.
The Ofsted report which was published this week highlighted a “strong sense of family” at the school where “staff and pupils look after each other because they care”.
The report recognised the “well-though-out curriculum”, that “all staff are extremely well trained”, and the “polite and courteous” pupils.
Several positives are highlighted within the report, including staff being happy working at the school and that they “greatly appreciate how leaders support their workload and well-being”.
In terms of what the school needs to do to improve, the report states that the checks on pupils’ learning in a minority of wider curriculum subjects are not as helpful as those seen in core subjects. The report adds that leaders should clearly define their assessment approach so that pupils continue to build on prior learning with success.
Headteacher Sarah Williams said: “We were so pleased that all of our dedicated staff’s hard work has been recognised.
“The quality and ambition of our curriculum was noted, particularly the strength and depth of our maths and reading programmes and I was also very pleased that the inspection team felt the positive, caring ethos and sense of family that is the heart of the school. Our pupils were a credit to the school as they are on a daily basis.”
Caroline Kupfers, Chair of Governors, congratulated Head Teacher Mrs Williams, said: “The school has been on an incredible journey and the governing body is delighted with the outcome.
“We are thrilled and proud that the Headteacher, Senior Leadership Team, all staff and pupils have the outcome they so rightfully deserve. Mrs Williams has shown great leadership in securing this positive outcome.
“Ofsted have whole heartedly captured the ethos of the school, which is cascaded throughout the report, we want to thank everyone that has continued to support the school.”