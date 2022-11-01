Former Red Arrows Group Captain embarks on 3,200-mile Sahara Desert race

An RAF Air Vice Marshal and former Red Arrows Group Captain has embarked on a 3,200-mile race across the Sahara Desert in aid of Myeloma UK, which is a charity close to his heart.

Fin Monahan, 54, was diagnosed with incurable blood cancer myeloma in 2009 and at the time was told he might never fly again. The diagnosis came after he was experiencing back pain while embedded in the Indian military.

He went on to receive treatment including two stem cell transplants. Thankfully, because his cancer was caught early, he was not only able to get back to flying but was promoted to Group Captain of the Red Arrows. He also later received an OBE and a PhD, as well as the Distinguished Flying Cross.

Father-of-three Fin set off on the mammoth 17-day Sahara Banger Rally on October 13 with three fellow RAF pilots.

Fin and his crew have battled their way along the original Dakar Rally route, across thousand miles of sand, rock and gravel through Morocco – all in scorching heat – before reaching the finish line before the end of the October.

They have raised over £2,200 and donations can be made online here

The money will go to Myeloma UK, a charity dedicated to funding vital research into new treatments and, ultimately, a cure.

Myeloma occurs in the bone marrow and tends to affect people over 65, with around 24,000 people living with it in the UK.

Fin said: “When I was diagnosed with the rather nasty incurable cancer myeloma, prospects were pretty gloomy but here I am 13 years later still serving in the RAF and enjoying every day on our beautiful planet with my family and mates, and hoping to give some hope that there is life beyond an incurable diagnosis.”

While his cancer has returned twice over the past 13 years, each relapse was thankfully caught early, allowing Fin to achieve his goals and, crucially, see his children grow up.

Over the years he has raised thousands of pounds for Myeloma UK in a bid to improve diagnosis, make sure the disease is caught sooner and give future patients the best possible chance at living a fulfilling life.

He said: “Our vehicle had over 130,000 miles on the clock when we started. It was painted up to resemble the iconic Spitfire and Lancaster aircraft of the Second World War and to reflect that all four of us are RAF pilots as well as adventurers.

“Let’s raise money for Myeloma UK to help people deal with the fallout of a cancer diagnosis.”

Fin added: “I’ve been lucky to have had an early diagnosis, each time. There are a lot of people out there whose myeloma doesn’t get picked up. They go and see their GPs three or four times and don’t get the treatment that they require.

“When I then relapsed in 2015 it was spotted very quickly and that allowed me to get back to flying and to serving my country. When I relapsed again in 2020 they brought me back to life – again.

“That’s all thanks to early diagnosis. I continue to serve in the RAF and live a very active life whilst continuing to battle this cancer. There is hope and life after diagnosis.”

The crew are also raising funds for the Royal British Legion and West Lancs and Merseyside Myeloma Support Group.