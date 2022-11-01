Lincolnshire train stations getting new smart ticket kiosks
An East Midlands Railway initiative offering an easier ticket buying service
Smart kiosks will be installed at nine Lincolnshire train stations by the end of the year, as East Midlands Railway seeks to make buying tickets easier and more affordable for customers.
The new machines will allow customers to buy both advance and walk-in train tickets as a printed barcode, rather than the traditional orange paper tickets.
It will be self-serve, and offer typical on-the-day fares as well as a full range of railcard discounts for East Midlands Railway passengers.
Advance purchase fares will also be available for anyone not travelling immediately, being built with smart ticketing functionality to allow people to collect their tickets from the machine at a later date.
They will be installed across Lincolnshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Staffordshire – equating to 29 kiosks in total by the end of 2022.
The kiosks will be placed at the following Lincolnshire stations:
- Gainsborough Lea Road
- Hykeham
- Market Rasen
- Metheringham
- Rauceby
- Ruskington
- Saxilby
- Swinderby
- Wainfleet
There will be upgrades to the kiosks later this year, allowing purchased tickets to be applied directly to a Smartcard and season ticket products.
Simon Pready, Commerical Director at East Midlands Railway, said: “We want to offer customers as much flexibility as possible when purchasing tickets and that’s why the introduction of these new Smart Kiosks is great news.
“As well as other features, they offer customers a full range of etickets and the same fare offers that they would otherwise access online.
“We hope our regional customers enjoy the benefits of using them when they are introduced across our regional network in the next few months.”