Gamer haven Geek Retreat closes in Lincoln after just a year in business

Geek Retreat, a hub for the so-called ‘geeky’ community of Lincoln, has closed due to “legal and financial factors” with its lease agreement.

Geek Retreat, run by Mal Robertson-Turner and Alice Rochford, opened in the former Royal Bank of Scotland unit at the Stonebow Centre near the Trebles bar in August 2021.

It served as an inclusive space for people who take interest in activities often deemed as ‘geeky’ – including Dungeons & Dragons, trading card games and superhero comics.

Given its location in close proximity with The Games Store and the Warhammer shop, it is an area of Lincoln that has been dubbed ‘Geek Quarter’, but the space is now one business lighter.

In a statement posted to social media, Geek Retreat Lincoln announced its closure “with immediate effect”, sparking sadness within the community.

It reads: “We’re very sorry to announce that we have taken then difficult decision to close with immediate effect.

“We hope to find new franchisees soon so that Geek Retreat will return to Lincoln in the future.

“In the meantime, we want to thank our loyal customers for their support. Stay safe everyone, look after yourselves and we’ll be in touch soon.”

A comment left by the owners suggests that “unforeseen legal and financial factors relating to the lease” prompted the closure, making it “unviable in its current location”.

However, Geek Retreat claims it has “increased in turnover, profitability, number of stores and customer feedback ratings”.

