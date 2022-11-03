Have you seen missing Agnese?
An urgent appeal from Lincolnshire Police
The 32-year-old has gone missing from the Bradford Road area of Boston, and we are desperate to find her.
She is described as around 5ft 9inches tall, of thin build and with shoulder length brown hair.
Agnese is thought to be wearing leggings with flowers on, a black jacket and black boots.
If you know where she is or think you might be able to help us find her, please get in touch.
You can do so in one of the following ways –
By calling 101.
Via email at [email protected]
Alternatively, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.