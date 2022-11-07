‘Hippest house in Welton’ pays tribute to 1970s
Simone loves the 60s and 70s
A woman from Welton near Lincoln has transformed her home into a retro tribute to the 1970s.
Every room in Simone Radley’s home takes your further back into the 70s and all the main rooms were turned completely retro, with just her husband needing to be occasionally persuaded.
She told BBC Look North: “I just love everything about the 60s and 70s, although I wasn’t born until the 80s.
“I just think it’s fab. It started with a love of vintage clothes because I really like the fashion.”
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.