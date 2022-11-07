‘Hippest house in Welton’ pays tribute to 1970s

Lincoln-based theatre company Zest has been awarded £180,000 of public funding every year for the next 3 years, totalling over £540,000 of support from Arts Council England’s National Portfolio from April 2023.

This investment will enable Zest to create increasingly transformative, high-quality theatre and cultural experiences for thousands of young people across Lincolnshire and beyond between 2023-2026.

Becoming a National Portfolio Organisation is a significant milestone for Zest, recognising the national relevance of the company’s work over the last fifteen years, and its contribution to Lincolnshire’s cultural ecology.

Zest produces a range of national touring work across schools, outdoor festivals, digital

platforms, and traditional theatre venues. Through partnerships with venues and local authorities, the organisation’s work is rooted in the communities it serves; investing time and energy in groups and individuals to share the story of young people on the national stage.

Zest’s Artistic Director, Toby Ealden said: “This is a huge moment for Zest, at a time when services for young people are needed the most. This investment will enable Zest to build increasingly intentional relationships with communities across the country – providing creative opportunities for young people to be seen, heard, and celebrated in the places they call home.

“Joining Arts Council’s National Portfolio is significant, not only for Zest but, also for Lincoln and the wider county – supporting regionally produced work that will tour the country, whilst developing new talent from across Lincolnshire.”

In 2023-26 Arts Council England is investing £446 million each year in 990 organisations with creativity and culture at their heart.

Arts Council England Chair, Sir Nicholas Serota, said: “We are facing economic pressures at present but this funding is about an investment in our future. This portfolio will support the next generation of visionary inventors, makers, performers and artists. In particular, the growth of our funding for organisations that support and develop work for children represents a profoundly important long-term investment in our country’s talent.”