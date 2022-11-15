Holton-Le-Clay stabbing: Pub thanks community after victim comes to them for help
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
After a man was reportedly stabbed in Holton-Le-Clay on Monday, staff at a nearby pub offered help to the victim and thanked the community for coming together.
Police were called to an incident in the Louth Road area of Holton-Le-Clay, following reports of a stabbing at around 5.30pm on Monday, November 14.
A man in his 20s was found injured with stab wounds at the scene, and he received medical treatment before being taken to hospital in a serious condition.
A search was carried out immediately and officers located and arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder at 9.20pm on Monday.
A nearby pub, The Royal Oak Knife & Cork on Louth Road, took to social media on Monday evening to thank the community and staff members for helping during a difficult situation.
The pub suggests that the stabbing victim came inside the Royal Oak Knife & Cork for help after the incident.
The Royal Oak Knife & Cork said: “We would just like to take this opportunity as a business to thank everyone this evening for playing part in helping the community of Holton-Le-Clay.
“Our thoughts are with those concerned and pray for a full recovery of the young lad who came to us for help this evening.”
Lincolnshire Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of this incident, and ask for anyone who can help with enquiries to come forward.
You can do so by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] and quoting incident number 314 of November 14.