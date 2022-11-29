Kerry Katona and Ian Waite open Santa’s Grotto at Lincoln shopping centre

Late-night shopping at the centre soon too

Television stars Kerry Katona and Ian Waite officially opened Santa’s Grotto at the Waterside Shopping Centre in Lincoln.

The duo are currently starring in the Christmas pantomime of Cinderella at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln as Ugly Sister ‘Botox’ and ‘The Fairy Godfather’, but took time out of their schedules to open the attraction on the lower level of the shopping centre, close to New Look and Superdrug.

This year it is important to book your visit to see Santa online here. Only one family will go into the grotto to see Santa at any one time.

An audience with Santa costs £6 (plus 50p booking fee) and every child receives a present. Parents will also have the opportunity to purchase additional personalised items.

The grotto is open from Wednesday, November 30 (11am-5pm) every day until Christmas Eve, December 24 – Monday to Saturday (11am-5pm) and Sundays (10.30am-4.30pm).

Meanwhile, the Waterside Shopping Centre also has several late-night shopping evenings in the run up to Christmas.

The shopping centre will be open until 7pm on Thursday and Friday, December 1 and 2, and 8pm on December 8, 15, and 22.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now