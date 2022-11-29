Stamford inventor converts old barn into workshop for large projects

Colin Furze is known for big projects, his latest video now gives him a new place to work from

Popular Lincolshire-based YouTuber Colin Furze has converted a derelict barn into a new workshop for larger projects in his latest video.

Colin Furze, from Stamford, has amassed over 12 million subscribers on YouTube thanks to his charismatic personality and remarkable knack for inventing and creating.

He soared to international fame earlier this year, when he uploaded a video documenting the progress of a 12-metre underground tunnel he made, running from his house to his shed.

Colin’s latest video sees him level up from his original shed workshop and build a new place for his larger projects to be born. He does so by converting an old, derelict barn into “the dream workshop” for the inventions and creations that cannot fit inside his shed.

The video of his reconstruction of the barn has been viewed over two million times in just four days, showing step-by-step updates on how he converted the barn – including the use of hammers, cranes and welding tools.

As ever with Colin’s videos, he explains the use of each tool and also highlights where he got them from, allowing his viewers the opportunity to try some of it out for themselves should they wish.

Colin Furze’s YouTube channel is self-proclaimed as “the home of crazy inventions, brilliant world records and constant disregard to health and safety.”