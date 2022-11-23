Lincoln Cathedral lit up red in support of religious freedom
A strong message of support for Christians facing persecution
Lincoln Cathedral will join a campaign raising awareness of Christians facing persecution and discrimination by lighting up red on Wednesday evening.
Joining the Aid to the Church in Need charity’s Red Wednesday campaign, Lincoln Cathedral will shine in red colours on Wednesday.
The campaign is designed to raise awareness of the persecution and suffering Christians face in other countries – where they may face discrimination and fears of violence or even death.
A spokesperson for Lincoln Cathedral said it serves as a chance for “Christians to be seen, be heard and to make a difference.”
The cathedral has often taken part in solidarity and awareness campaigns for a number of causes in recent times – including lighting up in the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag, and blue during the COVID-19 pandemic to support NHS key workers.
To find out more about the Red Wednesday campaign, visit the Aid to the Church in Need website.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now