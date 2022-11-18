Lincoln gets festive with Christmas light switch-ons

You could say it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in Lincoln after the annual switch-on events took place in the city on Thursday evening.
Former Atomic Kitten member and reality television star Kerry Katona switched on the Christmas lights on Lincoln High Street with her daughter Lily McFadden, who are both starring in the New Theatre Royal’s festive pantomime production of Cinderella.
Although the weather wasn’t at its best, that didn’t dampen the spirit as people enjoyed a bumper programme of live entertainment, DJs and special guests.
The High Street was packed for the festive event. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Getting into the festive spirit at the Christmas lights switch-on event. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
The event was compered by BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Sean Dunderdale and the Mayor of Lincoln offered a Christmas message, while the Mayor’s Chaplain also said a prayer.
Pudsey Bear was there to welcome people on the day ready for Children in Need, while Lincoln Drill Hall’s pantomime cast and singer-songwriter Chloey Rose provided entertainment for the crowd.
A Christmas lights switch-on event also took place at St Mark’s Shopping Centre. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Getting into the festive spirit with the Christmas lights switch-on at the Waterside Shopping Centre. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Christmas light switch-on events also took place at St Mark’s Shopping Centre and the Waterside Shopping Centre in Lincoln.