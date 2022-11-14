57 seconds ago

Lincoln Joules jobs at risk as clothing retailer falls into administration

The Lincoln store only relocated last year
Fashion retailer Joules is facing administration, with 1,600 jobs at risk as a result. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Clothing chain Joules plans to appoint administrators after falling sale numbers and a failure to secure additional funds from potential investors.

Joules, founded by Tom Joule, started selling clothes at country shows in 1989 and has grown into a retail empire with 132 shops across the UK.

However, after a quiet autumn for sales and a failed bid to get potential investors on board, the group will now consider a move into administration.

The news could affect the Joules store on Lincoln’s redeveloped Cornhill Quarter, which moved from its spot near the Stonebow in 2021 – seven years after the fashion chain first arrived in the city.

Joules moved to Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter in late 2021. | Photo: The Lincolnite

Some 1,600 jobs are at risk across the nation, and the future of the over 30-year-old chain is up in the air. However, store closures are yet to be announced at the time of reporting.

It is the latest in a long line of companies to feel the pinch during the rising cost of living crisis, and another High Street-area store that could end up saying goodbye to Lincoln.

The BBC has reported that share price in Joules has fallen by more than 95% in the last year, with the company value now standing at a little over £10 million – a far cry from its 2016 valuation of £140 million.

This steep decline has prompted Joules Group to suspend trading in its shares, after receiving a notice of intention to appoint administrators.

