Lincoln’s West End Lights will be shining again this winter

The windows, gardens and houses of the West End of Lincoln will be transformed into an illuminated wonderland for one night only next month.

West End Lights 2022 will take place between 6pm and 9pm on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Lincoln’s annual home grown pop-up festival of light not only takes to the streets but lights them up too. Front windows become cinema screens, shadow puppets step out of the darkness and light sculptures bloom in the West End gardens.

West End Lights is created entirely by volunteers and local residents both old and new for one night only each year.

Once you have an idea for your illumination, put yourself on the map for this year’s West End Lights by filling in a short form online here.

West End Lights first started back in 2010 when a few houses shone out across the icy snow that held the city in its wintry grip that year. Since then it has grown and now over 60 houses, schools and the church get involved. It’s even sparked similar festivals in Tunbridge Wells, London and Toronto.

Thanks to more than 40 illuminators who lit up their homes, there was said to be a fantastic atmosphere at last year’s event. This year’s event will glow again on December 2 to align with the Lincoln Christmas Market.

Below is an introduction to Lincoln West End Lights which was recorded in 2017 by the University of Lincoln’s Student Life Team:

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.