Lincolnshire 30 Under 30 2022: The Celebration Reception
Lincolnshire’s talented and inspiring young people
Over 160 people gathered at Lincoln Cathedral on November 10 to celebrate the achievements of the 2022 Lincolnshire 30 Under 30.
The talented and inspiring young people were celebrated at the Chapter House reception, where their portraits were on display in the iconic city landmark.
The 2022 Lincolnshire 30 Under 30 list is available to explore here, featuring the rising starts of the county.
The event was organised by MyLocal and The Lincolnite, thanks to the support of sponsors Sparkhouse, Ringrose Law, Lincoln College Group, Streets Chartered Accountants, Visual Print & Design and The Strait and Narrow.
Katrina Burill, Partnerships Director at MyLocal and Stonebow Media, said: “Since 2019 Stonebow Media has championed the very best in our county’s talent, and this year was no exception.
“This year the judges had the task of selecting just 30 people from over 150 nominations, and being able to celebrate with them and their friends and family is always a highlight in our calendar.
“The Lincolnite and MyLocal Lincolnshire are proud to support all our young talent across the county and we are excited to see where their journeys take them.
“Myself, Daniel and the rest of the team wish you all the best in your future endeavours!”
Explore more
- See the Lincolnshire 30 Under 30 2022 list
- Visit the Lincolnshire 30 Under 30 website to see previous lists
- Buy photos from this year’s list and celebration reception
Here are some highlights from the celebration reception:
