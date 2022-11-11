Lincolnshire boxing legend retires after mental health struggles

He achieved things people can only dream of, but is highly self-critical

Boston’s boxing hero Callum Johnson has announced his emotional retirement from the sport – calling time on a career that saw him win Commonwealth gold, a British title and fight for a world championship in America.

Callum “The One” Johnson, 37, made himself a hometown hero in Boston, Lincolnshire with a glittering boxing career that saw him travel the world and pick up huge acclaim.

Callum’s career saw him reach dizzying heights he surely could barely have dreamed of.

Boxing for Scotland, the birthplace of his grandmother, he won a gold medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, India as captain of the Scottish Boxing team.

This propelled his career to professional status soon after, signing with legendary promoter Frank Warren.

After 15 straight wins in his first 15 pro fights, Callum was given the chance to fight for the vacant Commonwealth light-heavyweight title in September 2016.

It was an opportunity he didn’t pass up – knocking out Namibian fighter Willbeforce Shihepo in the 9th round at the Manchester Arena to win the belt.

His next fight was at The O2 in London on March 24, 2018, where he defeated Frank Buglioni in devastating fashion with a TKO victory in the very first round.

This not only saw Johnson retain his Commonwealth crown, but also earned him the British light-heavyweight title as well. He was at the top of the hill after years of dedication – and a world title was his next goal.

Later that year he travelled stateside for a shot at the IBF light-heavyweight title, but Johnson would suffer his first and only defeat in his career that night in Chicago – at the hands of the Russian Artur Beterbiev.

“The One” bounced back with three wins that would prove to be the final bouts of his career – as he called time on his life in boxing this week.

In an emotionally charged statement, Callum said he is stepping back from the sport due to a “lack of self-discipline” and mental health struggles.

He also said he does not feel as though “retiring” is the right word, instead option for “quitting” as he appears to pin blame on himself.

Callum said: “Well the day has come I never thought would and the day I never wanted to come. I don’t think retiring is the right word, so I’ll say quitting.

“But the boxing days are over, not by choice really or on my own terms, but more by lack of self discipline and struggling to battle and deal with my own mental struggles and demons.

“I tried and I tried again, but kept failing.

“I’ve let a lot of people down, especially this year. and I’m truly sorry and I never meant for it to end this way, and honestly never saw it ending this way.

“Even up to a couple of days ago I was thinking there’s got to be a way I can salvage it and right all my wrongs, both to myself and others that have helped me, but this time it’s genuinely too little too late.

“I’m fully to blame for my failures and accept it and now got to start learning to live life without boxing and learn to forgive myself for letting everyone down around me.”

