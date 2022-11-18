Lincolnshire royal trip: Prince of Wales visits RAF Coningsby
He even opened a boxing gym
The Prince of Wales, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby, opened a new boxing club and greeted families during a visit to the Lincolnshire base on Friday.
During his visit, His Royal Highness spent time in the Air Traffic Control Centre to hear about ‘Project Marshall’. The project is a multi-billion-pound equipment upgrade of air traffic control radar services across Lincolnshire.
He visited the BAE Systems Typhoon Maintenance Facility (TMF), which specialises in the longer term maintenance of Typhoon jets.
Prince William also met the maintenance staff in the TMF to hear about the transformative technologies currently being explored by the Royal Air Force and BAE Systems.
This includes exoskeletons and VR headsets, which will allow jet support to be carried out in a smarter and faster way.
The Prince of Wales also officially opened the new RAF Coningsby Boxing Club, where personnel can go to exercise and box. He also met other sports sides at RAF Coningsby including the ladies’ football team.
Towards the end of his visit, he stopped to have selfies and meet and greet the families of RAF personnel, at which point some of the children gave him drawings.