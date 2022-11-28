Man dies and another seriously injured after two crashes near Boston

Two arrested over one of the incidents

A man died, and another male suffered serious injuries, after two crashes near Boston on Sunday.

Officers attended the A16 between High Ferry Lane and Willows Lane in Sibsey after an incident was reported to police at 12.2am on November 27.

A white Vauxhall van is believed to have collided with a pedestrian, and a man in his 40s from the Boston area has sadly died.

A section of the road was closed until the following morning – Monday, November 28 – while police continued their investigations.

A 39-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage. Anyone with information should report it to police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 9 of November 21.

In a separate incident on the same day, a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a pedestrian and a car on Sibsey Road in Fishtoft, Boston, which happened at around 7.45pm.

The vehicle did not stop at the scene, but police believe that the vehicle is likely to be a white Ford.

Police are investigating the circumstances of this incident, but don’t believe there is any link between the two collisions.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 352 of November 27.

