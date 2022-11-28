RAF Coningsby Typhoon jets to benefit from electric units – cutting costs and emissions

Reduces emissions by 90% and saves up to £13m in a decade

RAF Coningsby’s Typhoon fleet will now be powered by electric ground units, cutting costs by 80% and harmful emissions by 90% in the process.

Following a recent trial on the Royal Air Force’s Typhoon squadron at RAF Coningsby, aerospace company BAE Systems will roll out 40 new electric battery ground power units to replace the diesel equivalents.

These new sustainable units will deliver power for Typhoon jets at RAF Coningsby and RAF Lossiemouth, and they offer environmental and financial benefits in equal measure.

Using electric rather than diesel offers a 95% reduction in NOX fumes and a 90% drop in CO2 emissions, while also only costing £3 an hour and requiring just an eight hour charge period to power the jet for up to a week.

With the diesel units costing £20 an hour to run, as well as needing more maintenance and spares than the electric source, this move will save the fleet more than £13 million over the next decade.

Over 40% of the CO2 footprint from Typhoon ground operations comes from the diesel units, so this transition will almost eradicate those emissions.

A further advantage to the electric units is the volume, which is recorded at less than 60 decibels and the equivalent of a dishwasher or electric shower.

Nick Sharples, Head of Technology Delivery, Support and Training for BAE Systems’ Air sector, said: “Improving environmental performance where we can in fast-jet support is a key goal for both BAE Systems and the RAF.

“Not only will the new ground power units reduce the environmental impact of operations, we are also lowering the cost of running the UK Typhoon fleet, with each new electric ground power unit costing £340k less to run over a 10 year period.”

The rollout starts with just two initial RAF bases, though plans are in place to secure 30 more in the near future. The diesel units taken out of service will also be recycled for spare parts as an additional boost to the sustainable shift within the RAF.

Flight Lieutenant Adam Hayler, DE&S Typhoon Development Team: “In addition to its green credentials, its maintenance costs are much reduced, meaning that overall operating costs are also lower. We estimate that it costs 15% of the current diesel solution; which is a clear benefit in light of current energy prices and maintenance costs.”