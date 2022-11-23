Man reportedly assaulted at Whisby Nature Park near Lincoln
Police believe it was an isolated incident
Update: Police later said that the man was punched and fell to the ground. He received minor injuries.
It is reported that, around 2pm on Thursday 17 November, a man, in his 40s, was assaulted at Whisby Nature Park, near Lincoln.
The location is given as along the Thorpe Lake path that runs parallel with Moor Lane. We are appealing for anyone who was at the nature park and witnessed an assault or anything they thought was suspicious to get in touch.
DS Vikki Goddard, Lincoln CID, Lincolnshire Police said: “We would like to speak to anyone who was at the nature park and saw anything they thought was suspicious or odd.
“Whisby Nature Park is not somewhere we are often called to and we believe this to be an isolated incident.
“We have spoken with the staff at the nature park including the wardens and anyone with concerns can either speak to the wardens or their local community police team.”
We would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist the inquiry. There are a number of ways you can report:
- By clicking on the email link [email protected] – please remember to put the reference incident 206 of 17 November in the subject box.
- Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 206 of 17 November
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.