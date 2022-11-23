New Lincolnshire Showground petrol station and drive-thrus up for approval

Plans for a new petrol station with two drive-thru units next to the Lincolnshire Showground are to get the go-ahead next week.

West Lindsey District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday will be recommended to give the go-ahead to the application from Aziz Patel, of Brookfield Property Holdings, and the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society.

The new station, to be built off the roundabout joining the A15 and Tilbridge Lane (A1500), will include around 500sqm of retail space and an electric vehicle charging hub with eight rapid charging points.

At least one of the drive-thru units would be a coffee shop. Roof solar panels would also generate around 52kWp of renewable energy while the charging hub will initially include eight rapid charging points and five waiting bays.

The planning statement submitted to WLDC said the proposals could create up to 68 jobs.

The plans have come under criticism from Riseholme Parish Council who have said it is not a “sustainable development”, saying that there is “no shortage of fast food and petrol station options” on the route into Lincoln city centre.

However it has support from one resident, who called it a “positive improvement to the area”, along with organisers of a number of shows.

The agricultural society, which owns and operates the Showground, said in its application that the land was currently used as a temporary car park for less than five days a year.

In a comment to the application, the society said: “It is hoped that with the expanded facilities that this application offers then LAS may be able to attract a hotel operator to the site. In our discussions with hotel operators, the lack of additional facilities has been a deterrent to them coming.

“Visitors and event organisers increasingly demand better facilities; the Society is fully aware that it needs to facilitate the improvement of what it offers on the Showground through investment by its own members, or as with this planning application, investment by a commercial supporter.

“We cannot stand still and expect to survive as a charity with a large Showground unless it can be maintained to the high standard required by our present and future customers.”