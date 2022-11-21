New frontline staff, ambulances, and 999 call handlers in Lincolnshire this winter

The true spirit of rugby was shown in two matches between Lincoln and Scunthorpe at the weekend, while Boston Ladies secured their place in the next round of the cup with victory over Stamford Women.

Fly-half Jack Randell scored two tries and produced a man-of-the-match performance as Lincoln’s Imps XV secured a 41-21 victory away against Scunthorpe’s third team.

Jake Keeton, James Johnson, Eren Hamilton, and Will Hewing also scored tries for Lincoln, while Randell kicked four conversions and a penalty.

Kirk Murray, Neil Wainer, and Josh Samuels all scored tries for Scunthorpe and Robbie Goodyear added all three conversions.

Cameron Ogg, for his hand carries, and Cuan Hindshaw for outstanding tackling, were jointly named as Scunthorpe’s man-of-the-match.

Lincoln’s 3rd XV also travelled to North Lincolnshire as they faced Scunthorpe’s fourth team.

A dummy lineout move saw flanker John Feeney beat a defender to go over for a try in the corner, while Tom Henton crossed for Lincoln’s other score.

Jordan Tuplin, Daniel Kennington, and Johnathan Brewster all scored tries for Scunthorpe, with the latter also adding two conversions.

In youth rugby, Lincoln’s Under-14s progressed through two the next round of the NLD Cup after a 19-7 victory at home against West Bridgford.

James Tomlinson, Kieron Fields, and Morgan Jones all scored tries for Lincoln. Lincoln’s remaining points came via the boot of Tomlinson who kicked two conversions.

Lincoln’s Under-16s played a hard-fought game at home against Grimsby with tries scored by Michael, Finn, Jasper, Steven, Jack and Oli, with the latter also successfully kicking three conversions.

Jack Oldridge crossed for Grimsby’s try and Freddy Burnett added the conversion.

Boston Ladies were also in cup action as they beat Stamford 36-10 in round one of the Lincolnshire County Cup on Friday night.

Lilly Smith and Maisie Austin grabbed two tries apiece for Boston, while Sherrie Christian and the host’s forward of the match Mollie Smith each scored one.

Boston’s remaining points came via the boot of back of the match Hannah Booth who kicked three conversions.

Kayna Penrose-Toms scored Stamford’s try and captain Daisy Attley slotted over a conversion and a penalty. Amber Pearce was named as Stamford’s player of the match.

After the match Boston captain Charlotte Daubney said: “Since we last met Stamford in September they’ve come on massively and gave us a real run for our money in the first half.

“I’m proud of our girls for really working hard and stepping up when we needed to secure the win. It was a great night of rugby for both teams.”

Boston’s head coach Shaun Turl said: “Stamford turned up really fired up, causing some problems for Boston early in the game, but the pack slowly settled into the rhythm and provided the platform to launch the back line.

“Stamford never gave up and played with great pride in their club. The game was a real physical battle at times, but a fabulous advert for women’s rugby.”

In Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East), Sleaford Ladies showed great character and refused to give up in a 21-0 defeat away against Sutton Bonington Students Ladies.

The result means Sleaford Ladies are fifth in the league table, having won three of their opening five league matches.

Boston’s men’s 2nd XV were in action as they travelled to face Bourne’s second team.

Josh Lynch grabbed a hat-trick of tries, and Harry Spriggs and Callum Kopp crossed for two apiece, as Bourne secured a 55-12 victory.

Rob Webb and Billy Musson also scored tries for Bourne, while Jack Lagdon successfully slotted over three conversions . Connor Kelly and Callum Kopp also each kicked one conversion.

Jake Blanshard and Jose Araujo both scored tries for Boston and Tom Balderstone kicked one conversion.

In the East Yorkshire Merit League, Barton & District battled hard in a 29-5 defeat away against Malton & Norton.

Taylor Blackie scored the only try of the match for the North Lincolnshire club.

Deepings’ veterans side – the Dinosaurs – showed great character in a narrow 22-19 defeat away against March.

Richard Tanner, Lewis Cannell, and Matt Tapley all scored tries for the Lincolnshire side and Richard Preece kicked two conversions.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.